The statement noted that donations to charities St Judes and Alzheimer's are "welcomed", with further details of arrangements to follow.

Born in 1937, Flick joined the John Barry Seven in the late '50s, and saw success with his composition Zapata in 1961.

On the soundtrack of James Bond film Dr No, Flick was the lead guitarist on the theme, playing the guitar riff that many know and love.

His Clifford Essex Paragon De Luxe, which featured on the theme, was once displayed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio.

Vic Flick. Mel Bouzad/Getty Images

"It had an edge to it, sort of a dynamic sound," Flick told Jon Burlingame in The Music of James Bond. "I overplayed it – leaned into those thick low strings with the very hard plectrum, played it slightly ahead of the beat, and it came out exciting, almost 'attacking', which fit the James Bond image."

In an interview in 2021 with Guitar Player, Flick spoke of recording the riff for the movie theme, telling the publication: "The recorded sound was due to the plectrum I used and the guitar's strings. I placed the DeArmond pickup near the bridge. I put a crushed cigarette packet underneath it to get it nearer the strings. That helped to get that round sound.

"Most important, sound wise, was the Vox AC15 amplifier. I used it on tour. It wouldn’t let me down – until it fell eight feet into a music pit and disintegrated."

Over the course of his career, Flick contributed to the James Bond soundtracks from the '60s to the late '80s, as well as working with a number of famous artists including Dusty Springfield, Nancy Sinatra, Cliff Richard and Shirley Bassey.

Flick is survived by his wife Judith, his son Kevin and grandchild, Tyler.