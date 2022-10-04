Bond producer had to fight to hire Daniel Craig, says casting director

Speaking at the BFI's 'In conversation: 60 years of James Bond' event, McWilliams – who has cast every Bond film since 1983's Octopussy – claimed that Broccoli had to fight for Craig amid uncertainty over his hiring.

James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams has suggested that Daniel Craig would never have been cast as 007 if not for producer Barbara Broccoli "forcing the issue".

"There was the most extraordinary outrage when Daniel was cast," she said. "The press that he got was so awful.

"Really, he didn't have many people who wanted him in the first place – if it hadn't been for Barbara absolutely forcing the issue through, he wouldn't have been James Bond."

However, McWilliams suggested that the initial backlash in some quarters to Craig's casting – which of course dissipated upon the release of 2006's Casino Royale – "drove him to rise to the occasion".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In fact, Casino Royale co-writer Robert Wade argued that Craig's experiences off-screen in some way reflected Bond's own baptism of fire in the film. "It sort of tied in... what Daniel went through in that process, it really tied in with what the script was asking of Bond," he said.

"We'd made a Bond that was not perfect, he wasn't better than everyone else, and he kept getting knocked down but the point was he kept getting up and I think that's what Daniel did when he was having that terrible reception – he just carried on, got up... and he won. So it was his story and the character's story all tied together."

Daniel Craig as James Bond and Judi Dench as M in 2008's Quantum of Solace Danjaq, LLC, United Artists Corporation, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc

At the same event, Bond producer Michael G Wilson briefly touched on the future of the film series now that Craig has retired from the lead role following a five-movie stint. "We want to satisfy the audiences but we need to surprise them and refresh it, so that's the challenge," he hinted.

Back in June, Broccoli had suggested that filming on the next 007 movie is "at least two years away".

Read more:

James Bond movies are available to watch and rent via Prime Video – sign up now for a free trial.

Visit our Movies hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.