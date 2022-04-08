UK and Irish cinema screenings of Bond titles – from Dr. No to Casino Royale and No Time To Die – will kick off from mid-April this year, culminating in Global Bond Day on 5th October 2022. "In 1962, Sean Connery introduced Ian Fleming’s character to cinema audiences. 'Bond, James Bond' is now one of the most iconic moments in film history," the official press release states.

James Bond is returning to the big screen sooner than expected following the announcement that all 25 Bond films will be released in cinemas as part of 007's 60th Anniversary celebrations.

It continues: "The films will be screening in stunning 4K and will screen chronologically at Vue and Odeon Cinemas across the UK and Ireland starting mid-April with the 60th Anniversary of Dr. No, through to No Time To Die in October, alongside other celebratory programmes at selected cinemas nationwide."

Daniel Craig plays Bond in No Time to Die MGM / Eon

The announcement follows hot on the heels of Bond retrospectives at both the recent Oscars and the BAFTAs, in addition to the release of Daniel Craig's final outing as the MI6 agent in the hit No Time To Die.

Released in September last year following delays due to the pandemic, the epic adventure sees Bond forced out of his retirement in Jamaica to aid old CIA ally Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) in tracking down a kidnapped scientist (David Dencik). You can read our No Time To Die review for more on that.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

No Time to Die is now available to rent on digital platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store and other online film retailers.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Movies hub for the latest news.