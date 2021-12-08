James Bond boss wants Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct another 007 movie

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has suggested she wants No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga to return to helm another 007 film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Broccoli said that while she’s not yet sure if the Beasts of No Nation filmmaker would be keen for a return, she thinks he did an “exceptional job” on the recent movie.

“We love Cary. He’s done an exceptional job,” she said. “I don’t have any idea whether he’d do another one. I think he did this because he wanted a challenge, and he sure pulled it off. But I’m not sure if he’d do another one. We’d love to work with him again.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his time working on the film, Fukunaga said that he has “never worked with producers that were so creatively involved” as Broccoli and her co-producer Michael G Wilson.

“I also knew that going into it, I knew this is their baby,” he explained. “So I came into it very much with the perspective of how can I do my part to try to make this a good film.

“From the very beginning, we would sit at this round table at the Eon offices on Piccadilly, and Barbara would be getting coffees and teas and food and making sure everyone was fed and at the same time is completely running the meetings with 17 ideas thrown up against the wall.”

Fukunaga stepped in to direct the film after original director Danny Boyle left the project due to creative differences in 2018 – becoming the first American to direct a Bond film in the franchise’s history.

The filmmaker is also known for his television work, having directed the acclaimed first series of True Detective and the Netflix series Maniac.

