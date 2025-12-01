❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
22 actors who were almost James Bond – and why they missed out on playing 007
From scrapped deals to missed auditions, these are the stars who came within touching distance of playing cinema's most famous secret agent.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 1 December 2025 at 10:06 am
Authors
Morgan JefferyDigital Editor
Morgan Jeffery is the Digital Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all editorial output across digital platforms. He was previously TV Editor at Digital Spy and has featured as a TV expert on BBC Breakfast, BBC Radio 5 Live and Sky Atlantic.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad