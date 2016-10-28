There has been speculation about who will take over from Daniel Craig when he leaves the franchise - with some suggesting a woman could be cast.

But speaking to Paul Ross on TalkRADIO, Sir Roger insisted: “Of course you could have a female 'Jane Bond', but it would be nothing to do with James Bond. No, Bond is Bond.”

While the actor is certain no woman should ever take over the franchise, he is less sure about who should take over from Craig - but he does have some ideas.

More like this

Both Poldark's Aidan Turner and The Night Manager's Tom Hiddleston have the seal of approval from the former Bond star.

Asked who he was backing, he explained: “I don't know, I really don’t know. I think Aidan Turner looks very good, Tom Hiddleston looks very good and he’s also doing a good job as a Unicef ambassador.”

When it comes to his own favourite Bond, Sean Connery is his top pick, alongside another surprising choice: George Lazenby.

Lazenby only starred as 007 in one movie, 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Advertisement

"Sean was marvellous, otherwise the series wouldn't have the legs it does," he said. "George Lazenby only did one film, he got a lot of bad press, but George was very good."