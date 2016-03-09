The actor pulled out all the stops to go to work with his dad. He wore the perfect outfit; a VPD hat, a black leather jacket and a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses. The young actor was also treated to what he referred to as the #bestdoughnutsever.

Tremblay's dad has been put in the spotlight before. When he started attending red carpet events with his son, the internet took a liking to his good looks, affectionately referring to him as "Hot Dad."

But let's hope young Jacob doesn't get too attached to life as a cop – we're rather looking forward to his long and distinguished acting career.