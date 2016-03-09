Jacob Tremblay went to work with his policeman dad and it was adorable
The nine-year-old actor spent the day eating doughnuts and riding in his father's police car
At the tender age of nine, Jacob Tremblay has done more than most of us ever will in our lives. He's starred in a critically acclaimed film, he's won a Critic's Choice Award, and he's even met Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, he can add being a policeman to his already impressive CV.
Tremblay accompanied his father, a cop in Vancouver, to work on Tuesday."I always bring my Dad to my work, but today I went to his!!!," he said in an Instagram post.
The actor pulled out all the stops to go to work with his dad. He wore the perfect outfit; a VPD hat, a black leather jacket and a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses. The young actor was also treated to what he referred to as the #bestdoughnutsever.
Tremblay's dad has been put in the spotlight before. When he started attending red carpet events with his son, the internet took a liking to his good looks, affectionately referring to him as "Hot Dad."
But let's hope young Jacob doesn't get too attached to life as a cop – we're rather looking forward to his long and distinguished acting career.