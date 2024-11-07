Production has just got under way on the film in Newcastle, with BAFTA nominee Tina Gharavi (I Am Nasrine) directing from a script by Justine Waddell (Janine Jansen: Falling for Stradivari), and a first-look image featuring Bennett, Spall, Whitehall and Saunders has also been made available.

Other cast members for the film include Misia Butler (Kaos), Alex Macqueen (Downton Abbey), Simon Phillips (The Witcher) and Frances Barber (Goal!).

Read more:

A synopsis reads: "Set in an era when glass ceilings were made of concrete, Bennett will play Katharine Hilbery — one woman who insisted on reaching for the stars.

"Based on what has been called Woolf’s funniest novel, Night and Day is described as an 'unromantic comedy' about a passionate astronomer who does everything she can to avoid romantic love and marriage.

"Contemporary in tone, the story of Katharine’s bold challenge to the Edwardian patriarchy is set against the backdrop of the suffragette movement and advances in science and technology, at the turn of the 20th century."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.