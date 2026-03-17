John Krasinski has confirmed the new and returning cast for A Quiet Place 3, with Sinners and Skins icon Jack O’Connell among the new additions.

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The film, which will see Krasinski return to write, produce and direct, is slated for release on 30 July 2027.

Sharing a picture of scripts on Instagram with actors’ names on the cover sheets on Monday (16 March), Krasinski confirmed that cast members Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe would be reprising their roles for the sequel.

They’ll be returning as matriarch Evelyn Abbott, family friend Emmett, daughter Regan Abbott and son Marcus Abbott, respectively.

Alongside Sinners actor Jack O’Connell, other new actors include Brotherhood's Jason Clarke and The Mandalorian's Katy O’Brian. Details about their roles are yet to be confirmed.

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A Quiet Place 3 serves as the third film in the trilogy and the fourth in the franchise following the 2024 release of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel story starring Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o. While Krasinski produced and penned the script, he passed on directorial duties on the film to Michael Sarnoski.

Plot details for the third instalment are being kept under wraps, but the franchise revolves around the Abbott Family as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic Earth populated by blind aliens that hunt humans with ultra-sensitive hearing.

A Quiet Place 2. Paramount Pictures

The upcoming film is expected to pick up where the main story left off with 2020’s A Quiet Place 2, which saw Regan discover an audio signal that could be used to incapacitate the aliens, among other developments.

O’Connell’s casting will see him continue his horror streak after the star played villains in Ryan J Coogler’s newly crowned Oscar winner Sinners, Oscars and Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple.

A Quiet Place 3 will also mark a reunion for the actor and Murphy, who both starred in The Bone Temple, although the pair didn’t share any scenes.

O’Connell is also set to star as Larry Lamb, former editor of The Sun, in an upcoming biographical drama from Boyle, titled Ink.

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