“My career’s taken an arc. It’s coming to a close here,” he told Huffington Post. “At the beginning I was so thrilled to have a part, that first big great part in High Fidelity opened up the universe to me, and I was getting all these offers, and then I did a few other films and then I did School of Rock, and that was where all the planets aligned and that was the best possible situation.

“And then you start going ‘Ok, I’ve already done that kind of thing, I’ve done the loveable loser, I’ll do another loveable loser, I’ll do this and that,’ and then you say, ‘I don’t want to do another loveable loser, just because I’m bored of it,’ so then you start narrowing things down and saying no more and more, until I arrive at this place, where I’ve done so many things, it keeps on narrowing the things I want to do that are left.”

Asked if he was really prepared to give it up, Black replied: “One movie left, and then it’s goodnight everybody… probably… goodnight.”

Black stars in upcoming movie Kung Fu Panda 3.

