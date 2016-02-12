Jack Black hints at calling time on acting: “My career’s taken an arc. It’s coming to a close"
"One movie left, and then it’s goodnight everybody," says the Goosebumps star, who admits to being bored of his "loveable loser" roles
Comedy actor Jack Black has suggested he might be turning his back on acting.
The 46-year-old School of Rock and Kung Fu Panda star has revealed he thinks his career is "coming to a close," adding that he is "bored" of playing the same "loveable loser".
“My career’s taken an arc. It’s coming to a close here,” he told Huffington Post. “At the beginning I was so thrilled to have a part, that first big great part in High Fidelity opened up the universe to me, and I was getting all these offers, and then I did a few other films and then I did School of Rock, and that was where all the planets aligned and that was the best possible situation.
“And then you start going ‘Ok, I’ve already done that kind of thing, I’ve done the loveable loser, I’ll do another loveable loser, I’ll do this and that,’ and then you say, ‘I don’t want to do another loveable loser, just because I’m bored of it,’ so then you start narrowing things down and saying no more and more, until I arrive at this place, where I’ve done so many things, it keeps on narrowing the things I want to do that are left.”
Asked if he was really prepared to give it up, Black replied: “One movie left, and then it’s goodnight everybody… probably… goodnight.”
Black stars in upcoming movie Kung Fu Panda 3.
Goosebumps is in UK cinemas now