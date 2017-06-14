To sign up for the "charity dodgeball event of a lifetime", DodgeBall fans can pick between Stiller's team (Globo Gym) or Vaughn's (Average Joe's) "if losing is your thing".

And we're not talking some kind of virtual event here. No, this is an actual real-life dodgeball game.

The winners will be flown out, given hotel rooms, outfitted, provided with sweatbands and kneepads and handed a ball. There will be a team photo and a pizza after-party, all in aid of children's charity the Stiller Foundation. Hopefully no one will get hit in the head with a wrench, but there are no promises.

Entering costs a minimum of $10, with incentives offered for bigger donations.

"Pop the breaks, White. This moment is bigger than the both of us," as La Fleur says.