Speaking at an investor rally, Steve Burke, chief of fellow Comcast acquisition NBCUniversal, described the plans, which are apparently aimed at creating more opportunities for theme park rides and merchandising, with an overall goal to take “the low-single digit returns of the movie business and turn it into a different kind of business.”

According to Deadline, Burke added that the company was trying to “figure out how to resurrect Shrek and take a lot of the existing DreamWorks franchises and add value as we create new franchises.”

So it looks like we’ll need to keep our eyes (and onions) peeled for Shrek’s return in some form or other. Whatever it is, it's bound to be both big and green...