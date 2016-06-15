It’s not ogre ‘til it’s ogre - Shrek could be making a comeback
Prepare to get Shreked
It’s beginning to look like we haven’t seen the last of Shrek, the green and disgusting ogre star of the eponymous film series voiced by Mike Myers.
Despite the franchise apparently bowing out in 2010 with Shrek Forever After, it’s been announced this week that Comcast (the multimedia corporation who recently bought Shrek studio DreamWorks Animation) has plans to resurrect the character (as well as releasing more DreamWorks animated movies generally).
Speaking at an investor rally, Steve Burke, chief of fellow Comcast acquisition NBCUniversal, described the plans, which are apparently aimed at creating more opportunities for theme park rides and merchandising, with an overall goal to take “the low-single digit returns of the movie business and turn it into a different kind of business.”
According to Deadline, Burke added that the company was trying to “figure out how to resurrect Shrek and take a lot of the existing DreamWorks franchises and add value as we create new franchises.”
So it looks like we’ll need to keep our eyes (and onions) peeled for Shrek’s return in some form or other. Whatever it is, it's bound to be both big and green...