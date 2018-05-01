On the last day of April, Fatone was the one to make the reference: "It's gonna be May!"

Long-time Timberlake fan Ellen DeGeneres was on hand to present *NSYNC with the honour.

"You got a star on the Walk of Fame! All without a vowel. Congratulations!" she wrote on Twitter.

After a string of hits, the band went on temporary hiatus in 2002 which soon became a permanent split. Since then they have reunited for only a handful of one-off performances.

Alas there was no singing from the boys at the star ceremony – but Timberlake did end on a hopeful note, telling the crowd: "I can't wait to see what the future holds."