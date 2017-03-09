But will Mark’s dream finally be realised, will he and Juliet end up together? Probably not, given the hints that Juliet is still happily hitched to Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Peter.

Poor Mark.

In the original scene, Mark said his "wasted heart" would love Juliet until she looked like this:

More like this

With Kate Moss on the scene, though, who knows where Mark’s heart will end up.

It also turns out that Hugh Grant as Prime Minister David and Martine McCutcheon as Natalie got married, according to these behind-the-scenes shots.

So, love really IS all around. Here’s a throwback to the original cue card scene, just because.