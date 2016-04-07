All the signs suggest that's not the fate of Bill & Ted.

In an interview with Forbes, Alex Winter, who portrayed Bill S Preston in both Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey, said "It’s looking good...we’re all working on the film everyday at the moment in terms of the pre-prep type work so it’s an active project. Hopefully we’ll be shooting it shortly."

He added that he hoped they might start filming this year but that production could get pushed back to 2017.

When asked whether Keanu Reeves, who played Bill's partner in crime Ted, was on board, Winter's answer was a resounding, expletive-filled, yes...

How the **** would we make it if he wasn’t on board? People always ask if Keanu’s doing it and I’m like, ‘No, I’m making a Bill movie.’ Of course he’s in it. I can’t make a Bill & Ted movie without Keanu."

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure came out in 1989 and launched Keanu Reeves’s acting career. The film spawned one big-screen sequel, 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, two cartoon series and a live-action TV show starring a different cast.