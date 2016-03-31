“Thor 3 will be cool because I’ve not done it for four years,” Hiddleston told the Daily Beast. “I love working with Chris [Hemsworth]. This will be my last time out of the gate”.

Un-Loki news for Hiddlestoners everywhere – but when pushed, the Night Manager actor admitted it was just about possible his character could rise again in the two-part Avengers epic Infinity War.

“I don’t know! Honestly, I don’t know!” Hiddleston said.

“They haven’t got their ducks in a row yet. They make it up as they go along”.

Fingers crossed and taking all bets –we could get Loki.

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in October 2017