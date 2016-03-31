Is Tom Hiddleston about to play Loki for the final time?
The actor says he may be done with the God of Mischief after Thor: Ragnarok
If you were left underwhelmed by Ultron, yawning by Yellowjacket and mardy over Malekith than we have some bad news for you – because pretty much the only decent villain Marvel’s superhero universe has produced might be hanging up his shiny gold antlers.
Yes, apparently Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mishief Loki – last seen Kevin Spacey-ing his way to rule over Norse deity realm Asgard in disguise – might be bowing out from the world of superheroes, with his upcoming appearance in Thor: Ragnarok possibly his last. Puny God.
“Thor 3 will be cool because I’ve not done it for four years,” Hiddleston told the Daily Beast. “I love working with Chris [Hemsworth]. This will be my last time out of the gate”.
Un-Loki news for Hiddlestoners everywhere – but when pushed, the Night Manager actor admitted it was just about possible his character could rise again in the two-part Avengers epic Infinity War.
“I don’t know! Honestly, I don’t know!” Hiddleston said.
“They haven’t got their ducks in a row yet. They make it up as they go along”.
Fingers crossed and taking all bets –we could get Loki.
Thor: Ragnarok will be released in October 2017