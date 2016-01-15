Who is Rey? That's the question we asked before The Force Awakens opened in cinemas and it's the question we're still asking now.

Advertisement

Is she Luke's daughter? Is Han Solo really her dad and just pretending he doesn't know her? Was she born from The Force itself? Or from someone else entirely?

We've found it difficult to come to any conclusion ourselves – until today that is.

Because when we innocently posted this picture of Rey on the internet...

97642

... someone spotted something we'd never noticed before.

More like this
97641

Hold. The. Phone.

97647

Haven't we seen this somewhere before?

97644

HAVEN'T WE?

97649

Is this another hint about Rey's Skywalker heritage? Is it simply a suggestion that she has the shadow of the Dark Side looming over her?

Or is Rey actually... DARTH VADER?!

Advertisement

May the frenzied fan theory filled Force be with you!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement