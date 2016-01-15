We've found it difficult to come to any conclusion ourselves – until today that is.

Because when we innocently posted this picture of Rey on the internet...

... someone spotted something we'd never noticed before.

Hold. The. Phone.

Haven't we seen this somewhere before?

HAVEN'T WE?

Is this another hint about Rey's Skywalker heritage? Is it simply a suggestion that she has the shadow of the Dark Side looming over her?

Or is Rey actually... DARTH VADER?!

May the frenzied fan theory filled Force be with you!