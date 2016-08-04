Is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Star Wars: The Force Awakens basically the same plot?
Spoilers for The Cursed Child AND The Force Awakens ahead
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is every ’90s kid who grew up with Hogwarts’ dream come true. Harry, Ron and Hermione back together again. The wizarding world recovered from the threat of Voldemort. And – finally! – we get to learn about our heroes’ children in a brand new JK Rowling tale.
As readers devoured the 300-page script, fans began noticing something – someone – that bears a strong resemblance to a character in another of the year’s most successful sequels.
If you don’t want spoilers for The Cursed Child or Star Wars Episode VII, stop reading now.
WE MEAN IT.
Harry’s middle child Albus Severus Potter is angry. He’s resentful to his father, and the two can’t relate to each other at all. He doesn’t fit in with his brother and sister, James and Lily. He’s the dark sheep of the Potter family, and he rebels.
More like this
Basically, Albus is... Kylo Ren.
Both Albus and Star Wars' Kylo Ren are misfit sons whose fathers saved the world from evil, only for their strained family ties to lead them down troublesome paths.
Kylo Ren embraces the dark side of the Force to become a Sith Lord, and Albus inadvertently changes the past and brings about a new world ruled by Voldemort.
Potterheads and Star Wars fans alike noticed this similarity as well, not to mention Vox, which included the reference in their review of the script.
Albus is also giving off a few Kylo Ren vibes. Watch your back, Harry. #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild
— Pritchie Brown (@Eihctirp) August 1, 2016
At one point in The Cursed Child, Albus even retorts “I didn’t ask to be your son,” drawing a striking parallel to Kylo Ren.
But at least Albus doesn’t kill Harry. In fact, The Cursed Child ends on a much more positive note with father and son trying to mend the gap between them.
Neither Star Wars nor the Potterverse are over. Will Kylo Ren's ways change in the upcoming films? Will Harry and Albus become close in future works, like Rowling's Pottermore writings? As we don't have any Time-Turners, all we can do is wait.