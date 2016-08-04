If you don’t want spoilers for The Cursed Child or Star Wars Episode VII, stop reading now.

WE MEAN IT.

Harry’s middle child Albus Severus Potter is angry. He’s resentful to his father, and the two can’t relate to each other at all. He doesn’t fit in with his brother and sister, James and Lily. He’s the dark sheep of the Potter family, and he rebels.

Basically, Albus is... Kylo Ren.

Both Albus and Star Wars' Kylo Ren are misfit sons whose fathers saved the world from evil, only for their strained family ties to lead them down troublesome paths.

Kylo Ren embraces the dark side of the Force to become a Sith Lord, and Albus inadvertently changes the past and brings about a new world ruled by Voldemort.

Potterheads and Star Wars fans alike noticed this similarity as well, not to mention Vox, which included the reference in their review of the script.

At one point in The Cursed Child, Albus even retorts “I didn’t ask to be your son,” drawing a striking parallel to Kylo Ren.

But at least Albus doesn’t kill Harry. In fact, The Cursed Child ends on a much more positive note with father and son trying to mend the gap between them.

Neither Star Wars nor the Potterverse are over. Will Kylo Ren's ways change in the upcoming films? Will Harry and Albus become close in future works, like Rowling's Pottermore writings? As we don't have any Time-Turners, all we can do is wait.