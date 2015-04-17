Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 24 hours you'll know that the latest teaser for Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens was released at the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California. If you missed the livestream you can check out what happened here.

The new teaser – which you can watch here – gave us some tantalising hints about what might be happening in the new movie but it was the throwback to a Luke Skywalker speech from Return of The Jedi that got pulses racing.

"The Force is strong in my family", says Luke in the new teaser. "My father has it. I have it. My sister has it. You have that power too."

Could it be? Is that Darth Vader's robotic arm we see reaching out for his old flying buddy R2-D2?

Or have we been lead up the garden path so we'll look in Alderaan places for hints about the plot of the new movie?

Now, we don't know about you, but we can't help thinking that stranger things have happened. If Bobby Ewing hopped out of a shower and Dirty Den rose from the dead, surely Anakin Skywalker could pull off a similar feat?

And if you're thinking it's preposterous to even table the idea that Darth Daddy could live to fight another day, remember the power of the Force Ghost.

He did appear alongside Obi Wan and Master Yoda at the celebrations at the Endor Return of the Jedi after all… Let's just not talk about the revamped version too much.

If The Force can Awaken, perhaps Anakin Skywalker can too.

