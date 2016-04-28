Think back. Amid all its nostalgic glory and recreations of classic Star Wars scenes (from the Cantina and the assault on a planet-sized base to Poe’s message hidden in BB-8), what was the one thing missing?

The one element appearing at least once in more or less every Star Wars film to date, yet completely left out of this one? A reference so well-known and beloved that even Marvel films have started to include it in every movie?

Yes, that’s right – there was no arm or hand severed in The Force Awakens, with even Kylo Ren’s defeat in battle resulting in a gnarly scar rather than the villain going hands-free.

It’s quite a puzzling absence in the film considering how tied in to the originals it otherwise is, which led redditor imnottaylor to wonder: was C-3PO’s offscreen severed arm a sly nod to this tendency in the previous films, and its replacement a callback to all the times Luke and Vader got their own new robo-hands?

We’ll probably never know sure if he’s right, but if he was it’s definitely one of the sneakiest Star Wars gags we’ve ever seen – hands down.

