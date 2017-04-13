Benedict Cumberbatch is in early talks to star in a film adaptation of The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, a role which would surely make him the busiest man in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Based on Mark Seal’s book, the story follows Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, an imposter who conned his way into jobs on Wall Street – as well as a marriage – by posing as a member of the Rockefeller family. After entering exclusive social circles, his past finally caught up with him and he feared losing custody of his only daughter.