Is Benedict Cumberbatch the busiest man in Hollywood?
The actor is in talks to play a Wall Street conman – but how will he squeeze it in around all of his other film projects?
Benedict Cumberbatch is in early talks to star in a film adaptation of The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, a role which would surely make him the busiest man in Hollywood.
Based on Mark Seal’s book, the story follows Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, an imposter who conned his way into jobs on Wall Street – as well as a marriage – by posing as a member of the Rockefeller family. After entering exclusive social circles, his past finally caught up with him and he feared losing custody of his only daughter.
According to Hollywood news reports, David Bar Katz adapted the script and Donald De Line is producing the film, although a production date is yet to be set.
Cumberbatch’s incredibly long list of other upcoming film roles includes: The Current War (in which he plays Thomas Edison), How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Thor: Ragnarok, How to Stop Time, Rogue Male, Magik, Avengers: Infinity War and The Jungle Book. He's also got BBC's The Child in Time and Sky series Melrose, written by David Nicholls.
The man is busy.