Benedict Cumberbatch is in early talks to star in a film adaptation of The Man in the Rockefeller Suit, a role which would surely make him the busiest man in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Based on Mark Seal’s book, the story follows Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, an imposter who conned his way into jobs on Wall Street – as well as a marriage – by posing as a member of the Rockefeller family. After entering exclusive social circles, his past finally caught up with him and he feared losing custody of his only daughter.

According to Hollywood news reports, David Bar Katz adapted the script and Donald De Line is producing the film, although a production date is yet to be set.

Cumberbatch’s incredibly long list of other upcoming film roles includes: The Current War (in which he plays Thomas Edison), How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Thor: Ragnarok, How to Stop Time, Rogue Male, Magik, Avengers: Infinity War and The Jungle Book. He's also got BBC's The Child in Time and Sky series Melrose, written by David Nicholls.

Advertisement

The man is busy.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement