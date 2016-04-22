Tom Holland’s Spidey will make his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War this month, a film that sees him team up with Iron Man, Vision and others.

The film establishes a key relationship between the two heroes, one that will now be carried forward into Homecoming.

The new Spider-Man movie is also set to feature Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Zendaya, who will play a female lead.

Michael Keaton was in talks in play the film’s villain, but has since apparently dropped out of the project.

The movie will be Downey Jr’s eighth film playing Tony Stark/Iron Man and the sixth Spider-Man movie in 14 years.