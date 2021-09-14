Injustice movie: Release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and latest news

When fighting game Injustice hit store shelves for the first time back in 2013, few could have expected it would spark a rich alternate universe of dark DC Comics stories.

Imagining a world in which a terrible loss transforms Superman from a beacon of hope to a ruthless dictator, the series now includes two popular video games, dozens of comic books and now a spin-off animated movie.

Injustice is the latest title from DC’s renowned animation division, who regularly release adaptations of the publisher’s most famous stories as well as original tales of their own.

The studio has recruited top talent to bring the heroes and villains of the DC Universe to life, including Justin Hartley, Anson Mount and The Legend of Korra star Janet Varney as its famous trinity: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Read on for everything you need to know about DC’s Injustice film adaptation, including release date, cast, trailer and more.

Injustice movie release date

Injustice will be released on digital platforms and Blu-ray on Tuesday 19th October 2021.

The film was announced in May 2021 as the latest in a long line of DC Comics animated movies, many of which focus on the publisher’s core “trinity” as well as other popular characters.

Injustice will be followed by Catwoman: Hunted, an original story from the writer of Young Justice, featuring Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies as the titular vigilante and thief.

Injustice movie cast

The animated film adaptation of Injustice does not keep the voice cast of the original video games, so some fans may need time to adjust to their favourite characters sounding a little different.

Smallville and This Is Us star Justin Hartley takes the lead role of Clark Kent/Superman, co-starring opposite Inhumans and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Anson Mount as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Other voices you may recognise from their live-action roles include Brandon Michael Hall (Search Party) as Cyborg, Gillian Jacobs (Community) as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson (Rules of Engagement) as Plastic Man, and Reid Scott (Veep) as Green Arrow.

The voice cast also includes Laura Bailey (Avengers Assemble), Zach Callison (Steven Universe), Brian T Delaney (Fallout 4), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Janet Varney (The Legend of Korra) and John DiMaggio (Futurama).

Injustice story explained

Warner Bros/YouTube

The story Injustice takes place in a dark alternate universe to the mainline DC Comics continuity, in which deranged super criminal The Joker masterminds an attack that destroys Metropolis and kills millions, including a pregnant Lois Lane.

Clark Kent (aka Superman) is so consumed by his grief and anger that he uses his enormous power to transform the world into a totalitarian dystopia, with the surviving DC heroes acting as a vastly outnumbered rebel force.

The story was first told in 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us, which proved to be a major hit, spawning a sequel and a spin-off comic book series from which this movie is adapted.

Injustice movie trailer

Warner Bros revealed a first look trailer for its animated Injustice movie in September 2021, setting up the devastating story that fans of the video game will be quite familiar with. Watch below.

Injustice is released digitally and on Blu-ray on Tuesday 19th October.