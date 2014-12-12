Inherent Vice gets a psychedelic new trailer
Walk the Line co-stars Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon are reunited in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film
Upcoming crime caper Inherent Vice has got a psychedelic new trailer...
The film is set at the tail-end of groove in 60s LA and stars Joaquin Phoenix as Doc Sportello – a drug-fuelled detective chaotically hunting a missing real-estate tycoon. The star-studded cast also includes Phoenix’s Walk the Line co-star Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson and the narration of musician Joanna Newsom.
Inherent Vice – the first of Thomas Pynchon's novels to be adapted for the screen – promises a cocktail of comedy and kitsch and also reunites Phoenix with The Master director Paul Thomas Anderson. The cast boasts hustlers, dopers, rockers, loan sharks and an entity known only as “Golden Fang”.
If you fancy a 60s nostalgia trip or whodunit mystery, Inherent Vice will be swinging into cinemas on 30th January 2015.
Watch the trailer here:
More like this
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIX830h6ueA