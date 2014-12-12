Inherent Vice – the first of Thomas Pynchon's novels to be adapted for the screen – promises a cocktail of comedy and kitsch and also reunites Phoenix with The Master director Paul Thomas Anderson. The cast boasts hustlers, dopers, rockers, loan sharks and an entity known only as “Golden Fang”.

If you fancy a 60s nostalgia trip or whodunit mystery, Inherent Vice will be swinging into cinemas on 30th January 2015.

Watch the trailer here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIX830h6ueA