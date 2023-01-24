Starring Alexander Skarsgard and Cleopatra Coleman, Infinity Pool follows a couple holidaying in the fictional island of La Tolqa.

Brandon Cronenberg (Antiviral, Possessor) is back with another mind-warping horror movie, and it looks to be his most disturbing film yet, if the first reviews and reactions are anything to go by.

When James (Skarsgard) commits a late-night hit-and-run, he decides the only way out is to pay to be cloned by the police so that the duplicate can take the fall and be executed in his place.

With James declared dead, he can kill without consequence, giving Cronenberg a myriad of gory scenarios to explore.

Shot in Croatia and Hungary, Infinity Pool recalls other recent projects satirising the narrow-minded lives of the wealthy such as The White Lotus, Succession and Triangle of Sadness, though is much more concerned with examining depravity.

In an interview with the Swedish outlet Damernas Värld, cast member Skarsgård recently described the film as “so twisted, dark and sick, completely absurd".”

Infinity Pool first reviews and reactions

Featuring executions, orgies and nudity, critics have given the film mixed reviews upon its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Film critic Gayle Sequeira said: "If a Cronenberg decided to do a season of The White Lotus. An even more sinister companion piece to Possessor, with the same themes - the slipperiness of identity, the ability to outsource death. The cinematography creates a pervasive sense of unease."

Critic Katie Rife was also full of praise, tweeting: "Infinity Pool is the best horror-satire of ugly Americans (and Brits) abroad since Hostel. Savagely funny, with digs at swingers and psychedelic tourism. I haven't watched White Lotus but there's probably a pull quote somewhere about this being a nightmare funhouse version."

Collider critic Ross Bonaime isn't so sure, writing: "As hallucinogenic substances are brought into the story, Cronenberg creates terrifying yet seductive imagery that combines extreme sexual imagery, disconcerting horror elements, and just a complete unawareness of what the hell is going on.

"But the problem with Infinity Pool is the decision to set up this fascinating concept about how rich, white tourists treat often poor vacation spots as their own personal playgrounds, and instead of exploring that fully, decides to go down a path of weird-as-s**t concepts with seemingly little reason to exist other than to jolt the audience and give the world even more Mia Goth memes."

Vanity Fair's Esther Zuckerman also had mixed feelings, writing: "Infinity Pool starts off as a parable that is incredibly on trend these days: A beautiful, wealthy couple grapples with their insecurities in a stunning locale.

"But then, true to form for any member of the Cronenberg family, it swerves into something more intangibly horrifying. The nightmare that unfolds is certainly effective. At the same time, there's an emptiness at the movie's core."

Infinity Pool made its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January.

The film will then have its theatrical release later this month on January 27th in the US<, distributed by Neon and Topic Studios.

There is no official UK release date yet, but watch this space!

Filming kicked off in Croatia in September 2021, before moving to Croatia where it concluded.

Infinity Pool cast

Skarsgard (The Northman) and Coleman (Dopesick) lead the cast as the main couple, while Mia Goth (Scream, Pearl) portrays another holidaymaker.

They're joined by Jalil Lespert, Thomas Kretschmann, Jeff Ricketts, Caroline Boulton, Roderick Hill and Amanda Brugel, whose roles in the film are yet to be confirmed.

"Fighting a naked version of myself to the death and then being breastfed by Mia … that’s not something you get to do very often as an actor," Skarsgard said of his role at a post-Q&A with the cast and filmmaker at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Behind the camera, there’s cinematographer Karim Hussain, who previously worked with Cronenberg on Anti-Viral and Possessor, Canadian electronic composer Tim Hecker (The Free World) and producers Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Christina Piovesan and Noah Segal, who worked with the director on Possessor.

What age rating is Infinity Pool?

The film has an R-rating, but it looks like its horror elements are going to push the boundaries of that rating.

The movie was was originally given an NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association, but production company Neon appealed.

When the appeal was rejected, Cronenberg re-edited the movie so that it could be labeled with an R-rating for its cinematic release in the US.

Is there a trailer for Infinity Pool?

Watch below for a first glimpse at the gore-drenched scenes and the cast looking unhinged:

Infinity Pool is set to land in US cinemas on 27th January 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

