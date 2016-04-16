Anyway, someone’s finally put some dilithium in the hype-machine warp core, and Elba has been discussing his role with Entertainment Weekly. His villain is called Krall and he's “predatory”.

"He's not one for big speeches," he says. "He is one for going to get what he wants. If that means having to do it himself, outside of his army, he is not afraid to do that."

As for Krall's relationship with Chris Pine's Captain Kirk, Elba describes it as "Jaws and Dory".

More like this

Krall is from a new species, and is definitely not a Gorn, so until we hear otherwise we’re going to assume he’s a militant follower of Canadian Jazz pianist Diana Krall.

We do know the character has "a real beef with what the Enterprise stands for. Krall's a character who's deeply steeped in hatred – in my opinion, a well earned hatred – for the Federation," explains Elba. "It felt quite political. There's a relatability to what's happening in our world. Not everybody's happy with what everybody calls the good guys."

Advertisement

Star Trek fans might as well read the full interview. There isn’t much else to do at the moment, and it has this brilliant exchange.