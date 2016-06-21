"It is with a very heavy heart that I let you know that I can't make it this year," he said. "I had to cancel my gig at the very last minute."

He said a late change in his film schedule meant he had to cancel. "Last year I had a wicked time. A lot of you came out and heard me DJ for the first time, and I was so looking forward to coming back and doing it again."

Elba is currently filming for The Dark Tower, playing lead character Roland Deschain.

Glastonbury 2016 is broadcast live across the BBC from this Friday 24 June.