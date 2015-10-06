It's not clear who Chan, Voight or Ejogo will play in the film – unlike with the main Harry Potter stories, character details are scarce in JK Rowling's source book – but it already features Eddie Redmayne as magizoologist Scamander, along with Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Colin Farrell, Dan Fogler and Samantha Morton.

Chan has been enjoying international support of late, as Humans broadcast in the USA on AMC, and is due to be aired in Brazil later this month.

Series two of the AI drama – written by Spooks scribes Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley in a co-production between Channel 4 and US broadcaster AMC – is slated to shoot next year, so if Chan is to be involved we're guessing Fantastic Beasts will get her on set ASAP.

The first episode of Humans drew Channel 4’s highest-ever drama ratings at 6.1 million viewers, and maintained an audience of around 4.8 million week by week – but we're guessing Fantastic Beasts will pull Chan out of the muggle world, doing magical things for her career in the process.