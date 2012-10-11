The people behind Les Misérables are enjoying teasing the release of the classic musical's upcoming film adaptation. A new poster featuring leading man Hugh Jackman as ex-convict Jean Valjean has been unveiled for the longest-running musical’s transfer to the silver screen.

Backed by the words “Freedom is Mine”, the release follows producers' decision to shun Hollywood actors in favour of an image of young Cosette (played by newcomer Isabelle Allen) which was used for the film’s first promotional poster.