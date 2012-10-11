Hugh Jackman is Jean Valjean in new Les Misérables poster
The X-Men actor and Tony Award-winning Broadway star takes centre stage in the new release alongside the words “Freedom is Mine”
The people behind Les Misérables are enjoying teasing the release of the classic musical's upcoming film adaptation. A new poster featuring leading man Hugh Jackman as ex-convict Jean Valjean has been unveiled for the longest-running musical’s transfer to the silver screen.
Backed by the words “Freedom is Mine”, the release follows producers' decision to shun Hollywood actors in favour of an image of young Cosette (played by newcomer Isabelle Allen) which was used for the film’s first promotional poster.
The release of Jackman’s image could be the first in a series of promotional posters featuring the film’s A-list cast which includes Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Samantha Barks.
Les Misérables is set to be released on 25 December in the US and 11 January across the UK. In the meantime, check out the film’s first poster release, this trailer and this four and a half minute behind-the-scenes featurette.