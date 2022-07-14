According to Deadline , the film is being written by Peter Moffat (Your Honour, 61st Street) and will tell the story of how the BBC obtained the now famous interview.

Hugh Grant is reportedly on a shortlist of actors in the running to play Prince Andrew in an upcoming film depicting Emily Maitlis' 2019 Newsnight interview with the Royal.

The film will be based on the book Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister, and reportedly does not yet have a director, but it looks towards starting production in November.

Moffat said the film is "about how the BBC’s Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it. The other thing is, 'why did he agree to do it?'. How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?".

The film is to be produced by The Lighthouse Film & TV production company, which was launched by Hilary Salmon, Radford Neville and Nick Betts, along with Voltage TV.

More to follow.

