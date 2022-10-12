The Game of Thrones star takes the lead as Nina in Anya Reiss' adaptation of Chekhov's famous tale of love and loneliness, starring alongside Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines), Daniel Monks (The Normal Heart), Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat) and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kanobi).

Acrtess Emilia Clarke made her West End debut to critical acclaim in the modern retelling of Anton Chekov's classic play The Seagull, which will be broadcast to cinemas worldwide this autumn.

Jason Barnett, Robert Glenister, Mika Onyx Johnson, Gerald Kyd and Sara Powell complete the cast.

The story follows several characters, including Nina, desperately looking for fame and fortune and a way out of her circumstances; a young man pining after the woman of his dreams; a successful writer longs for a sense of achievement, and an actress wanting to fight the changing of the times.

In an isolated home in the countryside, dreams lie in tatters, hopes are dashed, and hearts broken. With nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

National Theatre Live will be broadcasting the play from the Harold Pinter Theatre to cinemas worldwide very soon. Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke coming to cinemas?

National Theatre Live will be broadcasting The Seagull from the Harold Pinter Theatre to cinemas from 3rd November 2022.

Speaking on the NT Live broadcast, Clarke said: "We are so excited to share The Seagull with audiences around the world through National Theatre Live. Bringing theatre to a wider audience is incredibly meaningful to me and I hope you'll join us to see The Seagull unveiled on the big screen this autumn!"

When the play concluded its West End run on 10th September, Clarke described it as "a life altering piece of work", sharing production pictures with her co-stars on Instagram.

"I can’t begin to describe what a life altering piece of work this has been, I am a different human than when this process began and it is with a heavy heart I wave goodbye to my Nina and my cast, it has been the greatest privilege to share a stage and a world with them all," she captioned her pictures.

More like this

"Truly unforgettable. To everyone who came to watch, thank you, thank you, thank you, you made a theatre girls dream come true."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch The Seagull in cinemas

A host of London's cinemas will screen the show including ODEON, VUE, Everyman, and more.

To secure yourself a ticket, visit National Theatre Live.

Details are available on the National Theatre Live website, where tickets are now on sale. The production was filmed live at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End.

The Seagull trailer

The Seagull trailer has arrived, giving fans a glimpse at Emilia Clarke in her role on stage.

Watch the footage above.

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our Film hub for more news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.