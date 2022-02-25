How to watch The Duke – is it on Netflix?

Meanwhile, it is also notable for being the last film from Notting Hill director Roger Michell, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 65.

The Duke is currently showing in cinemas, but below we've got all the latest information on when you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home – read on for everything you need to know.

Is The Duke on Netflix?

Sadly those hoping to watch the film online aren't in luck just yet – for the time being, the film is showing exclusively in cinemas. But luckily that means there's plenty of opportunities to watch the film on the big screen, with it having been given a wide release throughout the country.

There is currently no indication that the film will end up on Netflix eventually – although it's certainly not impossible. It seems more likely, however, that the film will be added to Sky Movies and NOW first, due to the deal in place between Sky and WarnerMedia.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any new information comes to light.

When is The Duke's digital release date?

Like most film releases, The Duke will eventually be available for rent and purchase on a number of Premium Video On Demand services – including Amazon and iTunes.

An official digital release date hasn't been announced at this stage, but it's customary for films to be made available digitally between two and three months after their cinema debuts.

With this in mind, a date of April or May 2022 seems probable – but we'll of course amend this should more concrete information be made available.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that audiences across the Atlantic might be able to watch it sooner – given that most Warner Bros films in the US have been released simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas in recent months.

However, the film has not yet been released in the US just yet, with a date of Friday 25th March currently scheduled.

When is The Duke's DVD and Blu-ray release date?

There's no information on a release date for physical copies of the film just yet, but we'd imagine it would be roughly the same time as the digital release.

What is The Duke about?

The Duke tells the story of Kempton Bunton, an elderly Newcastle resident who became embroiled in an impressive heist in 1961. Bunton was a forthright and principled man who led a campaign for free TV licenses and also fancied himself as a writer – and the film explores his role in the case through an excellent performance from Jim Broadbent.

You can read our The Duke true story piece – with insight from Bunton's grandson – for more details.