But, of course, things quickly turn sour – with Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto on board to helm all kinds of brutal action sequences as he looks to top the memorable bus fight in Ilya Naishuller's original.

From the producers of the John Wick franchise, could this sequel be the start of many more?

Read on to find out how to Nobody 2 in the UK.

How to watch Nobody 2 – is it streaming?

No, Nobody 2 is launching with an exclusive theatrical release. For now, the only way to see the film is in cinemas.

Nobody 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on Friday 15th August. For UK viewers, this will mean heading to your local cinema, where it's sure to be screening at various times over the next few weeks.

There's currently no set date for a home media release, so cinemas really are the place to be for fans of this action-packed sequel.

Nobody 2 cast – who stars in the film?

Nobody 2 sees a number of faces returning from the first film, including:

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell

Connie Nielsen as Becca Mansell

Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell

Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams

Colin Salmon as the Barber

RZA as Harry Mansell

Billy MacLellan as Charlie Williams

Gage Munroe as Brady Mansell

Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell

So, the whole Mansell/Williams family is returning. Also starring are John Ortiz as the operator of the theme park Hutch takes the family to, Colin Hanks as Abel, a sheriff, and Sharon Stone as the mysterious Lendina.

Nobody 2 plot: what happens in the sequel?

Nobody 2 - the Mansell family. Universal Pictures

Four years after the events of 2021's Nobody, Hutch remains in millions of dollars of debt to a criminal organisation and is working it off with a series of hits on international thugs. As this has led his and Becca's marriage to drift, they decide to take their kids to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, where Hutch and his brother Harry went on a holiday as kids.

Hutch's dad David joins the family for a summer holiday in Plummerville. But, of course, it wouldn't be a sequel to Nobody without frequent bouts of violence. When a minor encounter with some town bullies drags Hutch into a town conspiracy, he finds himself the focus of yet another crime boss.

It's a more summery affair than the first film, so now is the time to see it in cinemas.

Nobody 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Nobody 2 here:

Nobody 2 releases in UK cinemas on Friday 15th August 2025.

