He told Variety: "We’re trying to make sure people realise there’s a great deal you’re missing by not seeing it on the big screen. In the case of Elemental, it’s a beautiful spectacle, there’s detail everywhere. I think you feel it more and it’s a better experience."

The film imagines a world in which the elements of nature – earth, water, air and fire – are living, talking species inhabiting a shared city, but are discouraged from mixing with each other.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Elemental.

How to watch Elemental – is it streaming?

Unfortunately, Elemental is currently exclusive to cinemas and not available to stream online.

The film was released in the US last month (16th June), but is only now reaching our shores, playing in UK cinemas nationwide from Friday 7th July 2023.

When is Elemental on Disney Plus?

Elemental. Disney Pixar

There's no confirmed date for when Elemental will be on Disney Plus just yet.

The previous Pixar film, Lightyear, arrived on the service just six weeks on from its cinema release, but Elemental's staggered rollout could complicate things.

Also, Disney has recently been trialling a new distribution strategy, whereby films go to Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) – to be rented or purchased for a fee – before eventually becoming free to subscribers on Disney Plus.

The studio has recently utilised this approach for mega-hit Avatar: The Way of Water and could implement it again here, which would delay Elemental's Disney Plus debut.

For now, we're estimating that Elemental will be available on Disney Plus by early autumn, but will update this page as soon as any updates are given.

Elemental cast – who stars in the Pixar film?

While previous Pixar films have attracted huge names from the entertainment landscape, Elemental's leads are perhaps less well-known – but no less talented!

Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) are top-billed as water element Wade and fiery Ember respectively, who embark on an unlikely romance against the lively backdrop of Element City.

The cast also includes veteran Pixar staffer Ronnie del Carmen, as well as sitcom stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) and Jonathan Adams (Last Man Standing).

Elemental trailer

Check out the trailer for Elemental now:

Elemental is in UK cinemas from Friday 7th July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

