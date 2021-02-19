How to watch Cinderella (1997) starring Brandy and Whitney Houston

While the 1950 Walt Disney Studios animation may be the seminal Cinderella in the minds of a lot of people, another version that came out in 1997 is one that a lot of people will always say is their definitive version.

Advertisement

With a top cast that includes the late Whitney Houston, Brandy and Whoopi Goldberg, the musical fantasy movie was nominated for a ton of awards when it was released and it remains a go-to movie for many to this day.

But if you didn’t know that this version of the classic fairy tale existed, here is all you need to about it – including where to watch it on Disney Plus.

How to watch Cinderella 1997

If you have a subscription to Disney+, then you are in for a treat as we are close now to the day that Star launches and there will be a ton of Disney+ Star content added, leaving us spoiled for choice.

But that does not mean the main Disney+ is getting neglected as more shows and movies are being added to it all the time – including this version of Cinderella.

Watch Cinderella on Disney+

Cinderella 1997 cast: Who stars in Cinderella?

Other than Brandy, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg, Cinderella also stars Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox, Natalie Desselle, Victor Garber and Paolo Montalban.

What’s different in Cinderella 1997?

This version of Cinderella takes the classic story and gives it a remix with a stellar and diverse cast, with Brandy being the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on screen. Also known as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, this was a passion project for Houston who would have played the lead role had it not taken so long for the project to get made – she chose Brandy to take the titular role instead.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is the Brandy version of Cinderella worth watching?

You only need to take a look at the awards it was up for to see how much of an impact the movie had – it garnered several nominations and one win at the Emmys – not bad for a movie that had a lukewarm response from critics when it debuted.

Advertisement

See what else you can watch with our Disney+ guide. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best Netflix series guide.