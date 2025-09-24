Fans of the franchise have praised the reunion of Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, as well as the performances from the lead cast, although the film's explosive final moments somewhat divided opinion.

After a successful cinema release earlier in 2025, fans who didn't catch it – or those who want to give it a rewatch – can now get the movie on demand at home.

28 Years Later is the first in a new trilogy of linked films, set to continue in 2026 (find out what we made of The Bone Temple's trailer here). For now, read on to find out how to watch the first instalment.

How to watch 28 Years Later – Is it streaming?

Yes, 28 Years Later is now available to buy or rent across streaming and VOD platforms, including on Prime Video and Apple TV+, with prices starting at £4.99 for rental and £13.99 for purchase.

You can also buy 28 Years Later on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

28 Years Later cast – Who stars in the film?

Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Releasing

28 Years Later features Jodie Comer as Isla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as her husband Jamie, and Alfie Williams as the couple's son Spike. Additionally, Ralph Fiennes stars as Dr Ian Kelson.

You can see the full cast list below:

Alfie Williams as Spike

Jodie Comer as Isla

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie

Ralph Fiennes as Dr Ian Kelson

Edvin Ryding as Erik Sundqvist

Chi Lewis-Parry as Samson

Christopher Fulford as Sam

Stella Gonet as Jenny

Jack O'Connell as Jimmy Crystal

Rocco Haynes as Young Jimmy Crystal

28 Years Later plot – What is it about?

An infected in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Releasing

Picking up 28 years after the events of original sequel 28 Weeks Later (which saw the second outbreak of the Rage virus), 28 Years Later sees the UK under quarantine while the rest of Europe has safely eradicated the contagious, deadly disease.

Mainly following Isla and Jamie's family as they deal with life after the apocalypse, 28 Years Later expands on the lore of the Rage virus and introduces audiences to "Alphas" and other new concepts within its portrayal of post-apocalyptic society.

It also sets the tone for the two movies which will follow – the final part of which is set to be directed once again by Boyle.

28 Years Later trailer

You can watch the trailer for 28 Years Later here:

28 Years Later is available now for UK viewers to rent or buy on streaming platforms, as well as to order on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD.

