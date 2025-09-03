Filmed back-to-back with its predecessor and scheduled to land in cinemas in January, the film also sees the return of Ralph Fiennes and Jack O’Connell – and the trailer gives fans a first glimpse at the cast in action.

The footage seems to set up two central storylines, following Dr Kelson's (Fiennes) life more closely, while also focusing in on O'Connell's Sir Jimmy Crystal and his gang of Jimmies.

You can watch the chilling trailer right here now.

The synopsis for the film has also now been released, saying: "Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later – but turning that world on its head – Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

"In a continuation of the epic story, Dr Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship – with consequences that could change the world as they know it – and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape.

"In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival – the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."

Speaking with Rolling Stone about making The Bone Temple, director DaCosta revealed how she wanted to separate the sequel from its predecessors.

"The thing that connects the two is that they’re both bonkers, idiosyncratic, and very artistically personal works," she shared.

"My big pitch when I was talking to the producers, including Danny and Alex, before I came on was, ‘I’m going to make this my own. I’m not going to try to make a Danny Boyle movie.’ Because that’s impossible to make. He’s so special. And it didn’t really interest me.”

She added: “It’s so hard to describe the tone of the movie that I actually won’t even attempt to. But it keeps the same unique, off-the-wall, surprising energy.”

We also know that Cillian Murphy is set to return to his role as Jim from 28 Days Later in this film, playing a minor role which will set up a planned – but not yet confirmed – third and final film in the 28 Years Later franchise.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is coming to UK cinemas on 6th January 2026.

