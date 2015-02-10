Yes, even funnier than changing titles with clever letter substitution is putting the word “goat” in there, as tweeters using the hashtag #ReplaceAMovieTitleWithGoat have discovered today.

Dramas become funny, romances disturbing, and horror films – well, they’re even scarier than ever before. Goats will eat ANYTHING. Can Godzilla say that?

Below we’ve collected a few of our favourites for your delectation – though the people on Twitter are doubtless farming out thousands more as we speak. Are you ready? Get set…GOAT!

Some of the suggested replacements brought a new touch of menace

Some suggestions were outright terrifying

But most people tried to keep it light – goats are famously pleasant creatures, after all.

Frankly, some suggestions were too clever for their own good

And some…well, they were just a bit disturbing

It’s enough to make you call a stop to it all…

Then again, we might all have fundamentally misunderstood the game. Unless anyone's goat any final suggestions, it's back to the drawing board...