How to Build a Girl is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from 24th July 2020.

The film was originally due to have a theatrical release, but due to the lockdown and pandemic the filmmakers opted for a digital release.

What is How to Build a Girl about?

Written by Caitlin Moran (and adapted from her novel of the same name), the film tells the story of Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), a fiercely ambitious young woman who is obsessed with music - and manages to reinvent herself as Dolly Wilde, a funny and rude rock music critic.

However, as Johanna begins to lose sight of herself and act differently around her family now that she's the primary breadwinner, she may realise that 'building a girl' is more complex than anticipated.

Who is in the How to Build a Girl cast?

Lead character Johanna Morrigan is played by Beanie Feldstein in the film.

Alfie Allen plays John Kite, Johanna's love interest, and Emma Thompson also stars as Amanda Watson. Other cast members include Paddy Considine, Chris O’Dowd, Sarah Solemani, Arinzé Kene, Frank Dillane, Tadhg Murphy, Laurie Kynaston, Joanna Scanlan, and Ziggy Heath.

Booksmart actress Feldstein, who also played Saoirse Ronan's best friend in Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated tale Lady Bird, said that she was honoured to bring the role to life.

Speaking about her casting in the film, she said on Twitter: "The women making this movie are the most warm, bright, powerful, passionate women ever to exist. I've never been more honored than to join them on this journey to Wolverhampton, England. @caitlinmoran, thank you for creating the girl I get to build. You're astonishing."(sic)

Is there a How to Build a Girl trailer?

Yes, you can watch the official trailer for the How To Build A Girl adaptation above.

