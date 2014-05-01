But as far as we're concerned, her deserved place at the top isn't down to pouting, posing or wearing skimpy outfits. It's thanks to her penchant for tripping up, giving honest interviews and generally being hilarious.

If you want to be a sexy as the Hunger Games star, here's how. Let's face it, we could all stand to be a little more like J-Law.

1. Fall over when you win an Oscar.

It's actually now the only way to accept an Oscar. This gif makes her look as though she is worshipping at the altar of the Academy. Or doing some kind of EPIC press up.

2. Blame everything on cake

According to Lawrence, the reason she fell at the Oscars was because she was thinking about cake. Which is the most reasonable excuse for falling down on live TV we've ever heard.

3. Enjoy the odd tipple

Rumour has it the star is most looking forward to spending "99 per cent of her time down the pub" when she's in London with her boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. Now that's a girl after our own hearts...

4. Fall down some more.

Another Oscars ceremony. Same left feet.

5. And generally endeavour to be elegant wherever you go.

Trying is the important thing.

6. Forget eschewing carbs, a healthy appetite is where it's at

It's okay to admit you want a McDonalds. While you're at the Oscars. Totally okay.

Lawrence has never been one to champion dieting or weight loss – and that's what makes her an awesome (as well as sexy) role model. And the perfect dinner date. We'd imagine. Still waiting for that RSVP.

7. Master the sexy wink

8. And other attractive facial expressions...

9. Like this one.

10. And this classic.

11. Learn to dance

Even when small people are watching. It's super sexy.

12. Don't pretend to be cool

It's much less fun.

13. Express your true emotions

14. Just remember to be gracious if things don't always go your way...

