How playing Daredevil ruined Charlie Cox's Star Wars audition
The actor was a little bit too committed to his role as The Man without Fear...
It's great when actors get into character – but there's also such a thing as going overboard.
When Daredevil star Charlie Cox auditioned for an unnamed Star Wars film – he's pretty sure it was the Han Solo spin-off movie – he was so used to playing the blind Marvel character that he completely failed to make any eye contact with the casting director, who probably thought he was a bit weird...
"I had gone to an audition – one of those things that are super secretive and they don’t tell you, but I’m pretty sure it was for the Han Solo reboot – and halfway through it, the casting director stopped me and said, ‘Why aren’t you looking at me?’" Cox told The Hollywood Reporter.
"I realised I had gotten into a habit of not making eye contact, because the only thing I had done for two years is play someone who is blind. I never got invited back, probably because they couldn’t figure out why I was acting like a complete idiot."