We've still a long while before we find out how accurate Atwell's transformation is. But this cool video reveals just how true-to-life some actors' older appearances are, comparing how Hollywood makeup has aged the likes of Maggie Smith, Robert de Niro, Sally Field and Michael J Fox with what they actually look like a few decades later.

Advertisement

Some are eerily predictive, while other movies have been a little overzealous with the fake wrinkles. It's fascinating stuff.