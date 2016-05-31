How good is Hollywood at ageing film stars?
This cool video reveals how close the moviemakers got with some of the biggest names in acting...
Being a Hollywood actor isn't always glamourous. Actors often ditch their stylish outfits and perfectly coiffed hair for a role. Sometimes, through the power of makeup or CGI, they even age a few decades. Like 34-year-old Hayley Atwell in Captain America: the Winter Soldier.
We've still a long while before we find out how accurate Atwell's transformation is. But this cool video reveals just how true-to-life some actors' older appearances are, comparing how Hollywood makeup has aged the likes of Maggie Smith, Robert de Niro, Sally Field and Michael J Fox with what they actually look like a few decades later.
Some are eerily predictive, while other movies have been a little overzealous with the fake wrinkles. It's fascinating stuff.