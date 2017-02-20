In case you weren’t aware, magical Marvel movie Doctor Strange has some pretty impressive visual effects, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s sharp-suited sorcerer unleashing trippy magic, travelling through various mind-bending dimensions and unleashing the power of time in a film universally lauded for its imaginative use of VFX.

And now you can see how some of that magic was brought to life, with acclaimed visual effects house Industrial Light and Magic releasing a video to show off the workings behind scenes where Strange turns back time itself to take on his foe Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen).