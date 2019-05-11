Had I, for all these years, been pronouncing Tolkien wrong as well – as Tol-Kin?

“Yeah, you have,” star Nicholas Hoult laughs when I put this to him a few days after I watch the film.

“I was saying it wrong as well. I was saying 'Tol-kin'. And then through learning about him for this I realised I’d been pronouncing it wrong.

More like this

“I would walk around just saying Tol-keen, Tol-keen, Tol-keen, just sort of getting it natural in my head. Because once you've said a word or a name or a place so many times, the correct pronunciation sounds alien in your mind and in your mouth when you say it.

“Yeah, but Tol-keen is correct,” he adds. “It's pretty important when you're playing Tolkien, to know how to say Tolkien.”

Historically, I’m not the only person to have had trouble with the pronunciation. During the Second World War, Tolkien was earmarked for a possible codebreaker job at the foreign office, and while he didn’t get the gig, a record of his training at the Government Code and Cypher School survived, and included the notation “keen” next to his name.

However, according to Tolkien scholar Anders Stenström: "In all likelihood, that is not a record of Tolkien's interest [in the job], but a note about how to pronounce the name.”

Now, with the huge fame that Tolkien’s works have brought him it’s hard to believe that anyone would need such a guideline – but if they do, clearly the new movie will be ready to educate them.

Advertisement

Tolkien is in cinemas now