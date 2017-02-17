The actor has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to fund a short film titled Bangarang, telling the story or the Lost Boy – originally named Roofus – before his arrival in Neverland.

"Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is," the appeal reads. "After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends – a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed Latina force of nature named Ella – find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfil his destiny."

The film is described as being "about believing in yourself, and not letting your past define you are. Finding your destiny and forcing it into existence."

Bangarang is already up to $14,000 of its $30,000 target, but Basco has even bigger ambitions: $200,000 would be enough to fund a feature film version.

Basco is now 41, so he's definitely looking to recast his old character.

Since his Hook days he has starred in Avatar: The Last Airbender, American Dragon: Jake Long, and The Legend of Korra.