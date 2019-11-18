What's Holiday in the Wild about?

After breaking up with her husband ahead of a planned second honeymoon, Kate heads off on safari alone.

While flying over Zambia, Kate and her pilot Derek spot an orphaned baby elephant, and together they nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary over the Christmas period.

With her return to New York looming, Kate has a big decision to make in this charming tale stuffed with romance, animals and unusually sunny festive cheer.

Expect the feel-good nature of a Christmas film, but with plenty of cute baby elephants as a bonus.

How can I watch Holiday in the Wild?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix.

Who's in the cast of Holiday in the Wild?

Sex and the City's Kristin Davis plays holidaying divorcee Kate, with Rob Lowe as her animal-loving love interest. The cast is rounded out by Fezile Mpela, Colin Moss, Haley Owen and Lowe's real-life son John Owen Lowe as Kate's college-bound son.

Is there a trailer for Holiday in the Wild?