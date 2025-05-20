Screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it casts Washington as music mogul David King, the head of Stackin’ Hits Records. He is in the midst of a major business deal, looking to refinance his ailing company, when he receives terrible news: his 17-year-old son Trey (Aubrey Joseph) has been kidnapped.

Except that, as it turns out, that’s not the case. The kidnappers snatched the wrong boy, taking Kyle, the son of David’s long-time friend and chauffeur, Paul (Wright). The cash demand is extortionate: $17.5 million, in 1000 Swiss Franc notes.

At first, King does not want to pay, but with the safely-returned Trey being blasted on social media (“Black Twitter is dogging me out!” he yells), the mogul comes to realise that it would be better PR to deliver the ransom.

Then comes the money drop on the New York subway, as the head kidnapper (Rocky) sends King on a wild goose chase. There are moments of excitement here, but also some terrible choices by Lee.

The drop has been timed to coincide with a Yankees game and also a live Puerto Rican music concert in the streets, which bizarrely features totally distracting appearances by Rosie Perez (the star of Lee classic Do The Right Thing) and fellow actor Anthony Ramos.

As King makes his way through the subway train, he’s also swamped by baseball fans screaming “Boston sucks”, with one particularly enthusiastic ringleader even yelling to camera.

With Washington looking like he’s in another instalment of The Equalizer, there are plenty of other moments that will make you either scratch your head, double take or laugh incredulously.

Such as when Washington arrives at the door of the kidnapper’s apartment, which is labelled ‘a24’. With movie outfit A24 one of the companies behind the film, an inside joke is all well and good, but it was supposed to be a moment of high tension. This entirely defuses that.

Another sequence sees King in his office, wailing to the pictures on his walls of music gods Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Stevie Wonder, asking “What would you do?”

As ever Washington is a charismatic presence, and Jeffrey Wright is typically accomplished as Paul, the man who has never asked for anything from his friend-boss, but now depends on him to get his son back. A$AP Rocky, albeit playing a role not a million miles from himself, shows he has the guts to go toe-to-toe with Washington.

Yet this is a film that doesn’t know what it wants to be. It barely works as a thriller. And nor does it really have anything interesting to say about social media or the music industry.

“Attention is the only currency these days,” we’re told, which is true to a point. Certainly, it’s hard to imagine, in today’s society, that anyone will care Lee has trampled over an avowed Japanese classic.

The film is so schizophrenic, it even finishes with a musical number. Well, why not? This is the sort of film that throws everything at the wall to see what sticks. Most of it doesn’t.

