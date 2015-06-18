Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and his trusty Night Fury friend Toothless team up with the rest of the gang from the popular films to explore strange new worlds, seek out never-before-seen dragons and end the war with the Vikings once and for all.

During their adventures they discover the Dragon Eye, an ancient artefact that unlocks secrets, although it's not long before the friends are targeted by hunters who will stop at nothing to steal their treasure.

We're still holding out hope for a Daenerys Targaryen cameo in the not-too-distant future: if a fan can mock up a decent Dany then surely it can be done?

Here's looking at you, DreamWorks.

How To Train Your Dragon: Race To The Edge is available to stream on Netflix from June 26th