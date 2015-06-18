Hiccup and Toothless return for more adventures in first look at How to Train Your Dragon TV series
Netflix's Race to the Edge sees our favourites return to screens to explore strange new worlds and seek out new beasts
The sun won't be the only scorching (hopefully) thing in the sky this summer because DreamWorks and Netflix have teamed up to bring Hiccup and Toothless soaring back to our screens again.
The How To Train Your Dragon stars are back in action in an all-new action packed series Dragons: Race to the Edge, which is due to debut on Netflix on June 26th.
Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and his trusty Night Fury friend Toothless team up with the rest of the gang from the popular films to explore strange new worlds, seek out never-before-seen dragons and end the war with the Vikings once and for all.
During their adventures they discover the Dragon Eye, an ancient artefact that unlocks secrets, although it's not long before the friends are targeted by hunters who will stop at nothing to steal their treasure.
We're still holding out hope for a Daenerys Targaryen cameo in the not-too-distant future: if a fan can mock up a decent Dany then surely it can be done?
More like this
Here's looking at you, DreamWorks.
How To Train Your Dragon: Race To The Edge is available to stream on Netflix from June 26th