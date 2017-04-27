But despite the movie’s success as the highest grossing R-rated female comedy ever, director Paul Feig still doesn’t have plans for a sequel, six years on.

Why not?

“It’s really up to Kristen, but also, sequels are dangerous,” Feig said at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Apparently, we don’t really want a sequel. “People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen Wiig’s character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can’t do a sequel and she’s a mess and has to repair her life again.

“And people tend to think the artifice around all that is what made the movie great, but it was really that emotional journey and so, you almost kind of have to be careful of it.”

Maybe he has a point. Luckily, the original movie never gets old.