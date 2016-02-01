Exciting stuff!

Except that you should also be very sure you want to retake it.

Because as a Harry Potter fan, you based your entire sense of self on your Hogwarts House, right? And if it turns out you're actually in a totally different house, everything you believed about yourself might be false.

More like this

And BAM! You've got yourself an existential crisis so profound, no spell will sort you out.

So enjoy the quiz, but let these people be a lesson to you...

Advertisement

Don't say we didn't warn you...